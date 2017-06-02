Storms will form once again off the northern mountains on Saturday and slowly move toward the Albuquerque metro area. The chance for showers will be at its highest tomorrow afternoon with a high of 83°. Sunday and Monday will be drier area wide with fewer showers and storms. However, we will still see some showers across the south. More moisture comes back in for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
