ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend is being held until he goes to trial.

The feds say 18-year-old Ethan Guillen placed a homemade explosive under his ex-girlfriend’s bed at the West Park Apartments on Eagle Ranch Road near Paseo nearly two weeks ago.

It never detonated, and she found it on Wednesday.

Guillen was expected in court Friday morning, but waived a detention hearing.

A trial date has not been set.