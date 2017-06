LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police arrested a woman suspected of driving a stolen pickup from Albuquerque.

On Tuesday, police received an alert from the tracking system, LoJack, about a stolen 2003 Ford F-250.

Officers say they found the pickup in a Walmart parking lot, with 36-year-old Cynthia Morales inside. They say the truck had been stolen from Albuquerque.

Police say Morales told them she had planned to drive it to Deming and sell it.