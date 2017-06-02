Las Alamos eyes capping abandoned testing wells amid threat

LAS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – One of the nation’s premier nuclear weapons laboratories is trying to hold off a potential threat to a nearby aquifer.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports Los Alamos National Laboratory has begun plans to fill and cap 26 abandoned testing wells close to the lab. Some of the wells sit near known sources of contamination.

Officials say Los Alamos National Laboratory is seeking to prevent any further contamination to the area by filling and capping the wells.

The wells were drilled from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s. The lab has submitted five plans to the New Mexico Environment Department on how its contractors will proceed. Mortandad Canyon, where some of the wells are located, is the site of a chromium plume discovered in 2005.