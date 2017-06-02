Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Similar to the past three days, we’ll begin the day with a good amount of sunshine before clouds increase through the afternoon and evening hours. A moist air mass sitting over the state will give way to another afternoon of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will also feel close to what we had Thursday as highs top out well into the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY: More scattered storms are on tap to start the weekend – be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you’re going to be outdoors. Favorable rain chances will lie around and east of the Central Mountains, however, isolated to spotty storms can’t be ruled out elsewhere. Temperatures will continue to climb with highs topping out well into the 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY: Rain chances will linger over southern NM while the majority of us hold on to partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be comfortable statewide with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s (most of us near average for this time of year).