June 2nd Morning Rush: European leaders promise to keep pushing forward on Paris Climate Accord after Trump pullout

1. Leaders in Europe, China, and India are promising to press ahead with the Paris Climate Accord. This is just hours after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the commitment made in 2015 by 195 countries to reduce greenhouse gases. Trump claims the agreement would hurt the economy leading to lost jobs and lower wages. He says the U.S. will start to negotiate a new deal, but foreign leaders are rejecting that offer Friday morning.Trump’s administration is still working on specifics on exiting the plan.

Full Story: EU, China back climate pact after Trump pullout

2. Traffic is moving in all directions at Rio Grande and Central Friday morning, after months of lane closures due to ART construction. The cones are still up but businesses in the area say they are relieved and ready for business. The city says work on nearby San Pasquale is partially complete, and northbound San Pasquale is now open.

Full Story: ART construction complete near Rio Grande intersection in Old Town

3.Similar to the past three days, we’ll begin the day with a good amount of sunshine before clouds increase through the afternoon and evening hours.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. An expanded inquiry into the UNM Athletic Department is underway. KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker first exposed the fancy golf trip to Scotland that the athletic department paid for. Soon after, State Auditor Tim Keller announced he would look into the department’s spending, and Attorney General Hector Balderas said he would investigate whether any laws were broken. Now Keller has announced a special audit that will look beyond the golf trip to the overall spending habits and fundraising activities of the athletic department.

Full Story: State Auditor expands inquiry into UNM Athletic Department’s spending habits

5. Saturday is National Free Fishing Day and Tingley Beach is helping you celebrate. It’s one of many spots across the country offering a day of free fishing for anyone who wants to join in the fun. All three ponds will be open from sunrise to sunset, with educational activities from 9 a.m. until noon.

Full Story: Tingley Beach to offer free fishing on Saturday

The Morning’s Top Stories