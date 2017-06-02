Fundraiser helps New Mexico State Police and crime victim group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fundraising car wash on Saturday, June 3 will benefit two groups, Brandon’s Cause and the New Mexico State Police, committed to combating crime in the state.

Brandon’s Cause was created in memory of Brandon Lucero who was killed in a tragic car crash in 2010. According to the organization, they reach out to victims of crimes and help them with financial or other burdens.

Since its creation, the non-profit Brandon’s Cause has teamed up with the New Mexico State Police to support their Youth Academy.

This year’s academy will run from June 18-24 at the State Police Academy in Santa Fe. Police said the program is designed to reinforce positive values including leadership, citizenship, discipline and accountability with the state’s youth.

The two car fundraising car washes will be in Albuquerque. The first is at the Daskalos Shopping Center near Menaul and San Mateo. The second will be near Imbibe at Richmond and Central in Nob Hill. Both will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on these organizations, you can visit the Brandon’s Cause website and NM State Police Youth Academy Facebook page.