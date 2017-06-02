Fundraiser helps New Mexico State Police and crime victim group

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fundraising car wash on Saturday, June 3 will benefit two groups, Brandon’s Cause and the New Mexico State Police, committed to combating crime in the state.

Brandon’s Cause was created in memory of Brandon Lucero who was killed in a tragic car crash in 2010. According to the organization, they reach out to victims of crimes and help them with financial or other burdens.

Since its creation, the non-profit Brandon’s Cause has teamed up with the  New Mexico State Police to support their Youth Academy.

This year’s academy will run from June 18-24 at the State Police Academy in Santa Fe. Police said the program is designed to reinforce positive values including leadership, citizenship, discipline and accountability with the state’s youth.

The two car fundraising car washes will be in Albuquerque. The first is at the Daskalos Shopping Center near Menaul and San Mateo. The second will be near Imbibe at Richmond and Central in Nob Hill. Both will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on these organizations, you can visit the Brandon’s Cause website and NM State Police Youth Academy Facebook page.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s