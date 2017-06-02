Fake Cheesecake Factory sign sparks buzz in New Mexico city

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A construction site in southern New Mexico, which sparked buzz with a fake sign announcing it as a future home of a Cheesecake Factory, is really a future emergency center.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports officials say pranksters put up the bogus sign in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on a gate as a joke.

Still, the fake sign announcing “The Cheesecake Factory Fall 2017” and another one saying “Dave and Busters Coming Soon” generated excitement on social media in the city of 100,000 people near U.S.-Mexico border.

City officials dashed those hopes on Thursday by confirming the site is still destined to be an emergency department for MountainView Regional Medical Center. The Las Cruces Police Department says the pranksters could face charges.