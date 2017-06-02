DA’s Office: No charges to be filed in fatal car wash shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of a man at an Albuquerque car wash.

Motorcyclist and retired Army veteran Earl Roybal was shot and killed at the “Hose It” self-service car wash near Coors and Quail in March.

The man who shot Roybal told officers it was self-defense.

Just minutes before the gun shots rang out, surveillance video from the car wash showed Roybal washing his motorcycle, while his girlfriend stood by his side. A black car pulled up near the front of the stall. Witnesses told police Roybal and the man from the car got into an argument.

When officers detained the man who admitted to shooting Roybal, they found a gun and a knife in his pocket. But the entire time, he insisted he shot Roybal in self-defense.

Roybal did have a gun, but according to documents he never pulled it out.

The DA’s Office announced Friday that the decision not to file charges was based on the lack of “a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial.”

In a statement, District Attorney Raul Torrez explained, “This decision in no way condones the shooting that occurred…This is a tragic death that should never have happened, but the State does not have a good faith belief that it could convict Mr. Morales given the available evidence.”

