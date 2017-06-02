CYFD seeking more foster parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- With more than 2,600 children in CYFD custody, officials are now searching for more foster parents.

While there may be more children in state custody than ever before, officials say this points to a major shift in public awareness about children’s safety which comes in the wake of some high-profile child abuse cases.

This increase of kids in foster care comes at a time when we are seeing more child abuse cases throughout the state.

Just last summer, KRQE News 13 reported that CYFD was seeing an increase in calls after the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

While CYFD officials did not specifically acknowledge that cases like Victoria Martens’ or Omaree Varela’s have had a direct impact, they did say it’s increased awareness.

To deal with that, CYFD has really made a concerted effort to attract more foster parents.

For those who may find the process of becoming a parent a bit intimidating, CYFD has created a foster navigation program which helps guide parents through the process and have added online training.

“It’s not that it can all be done online now but we did want to make it easier for those who are want to be foster parents to get training done so they’re fully equipped to handle kids coming into their house,” Monique Jacobson said,

Officials say there were 1,067 foster parents in 2015 and in April 2017, there were 1,294. That has resulted in a 21% increase.

Officials say $31 million in state and federal funding will be spent on foster care and support this year.

Information on becoming a foster parent can be found here.