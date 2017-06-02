CYFD seeking more foster parents

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- With more than 2,600 children in CYFD custody, officials are now searching for more foster parents.

While there may be more children in state custody than ever before, officials say this points to a major shift in public awareness about children’s safety which comes in the wake of some high-profile child abuse cases.

This increase of kids in foster care comes at a time when we are seeing more child abuse cases throughout the state.

Just last summer, KRQE News 13 reported that CYFD was seeing an increase in calls after the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

While CYFD officials did not specifically acknowledge that cases like Victoria Martens’ or Omaree Varela’s have had a direct impact, they did say it’s increased awareness.

To deal with that, CYFD has really made a concerted effort to attract more foster parents.

For those who may find the process of becoming a parent a bit intimidating, CYFD has created a foster navigation program which helps guide parents through the process and have added online training.

“It’s not that it can all be done online now but we did want to make it easier for those who are want to be foster parents to get training done so they’re fully equipped to handle kids coming into their house,” Monique Jacobson said,

Officials say there were 1,067 foster parents in 2015 and in  April 2017, there were 1,294. That has resulted in a 21% increase.

Officials say $31 million in state and federal funding will be spent on foster care and support this year.

Information on becoming a foster parent can be found here. 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s