Community Calendar: National Trails Day

June 3, 2017, is National Trails Day, an initiative to get Americans to hit the trails, find new friends and give their communities a helping hand.

The city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec is hosting two such events.

One is being organized by the Open Space Division. Volunteers were recruited through REI and volunteer registration is full. That group will be doing trail maintenance, new trail construction, erosion control and restoration projects at the Elena Gallegos Picnic Area.

The second event is organized by Park Management and volunteers are still needed. That event will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon. At 9, volunteers will meet next to the Erna Ferguson Library (3700 San Mateo NE). From there, groups will work on the Paseo del Nordeste Recreation Trail doing light trail maintenance, litter clean-up, removing weeds and other small projects. Water and snacks will be provided. Please bring a hat, sunscreen, and gloves.

To volunteer for the Paseo del Nordeste Recreation Trail event, email Candace Hopkins at chopkins@cabq.gov or call 768-5353.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living