City honors security officers who helped save 3-year-old and his grandmother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two security officers are the city’s employees of the week for saving a 3-year-old boy and his grandmother.

In April, Sergeant Miguel Reza and Officer Thomas Valverde jumped into the boat pond at Tingley Beach to save Cruz Chavez and his grandmother Elizabeth who had jumped in after her grandson and was struggling herself to stay above water.

The officers were able to pull them both to safety. The Municipal Development Director says she is proud of her officers.

“I know my officers day in and day out are serving the public the best they can to provide a safe environment, and like that day to help the citizens when they’re in need,” said Melissa Lozoya, Municipal Development Director.

Elizabeth and Cruz were also there Friday to thank the officers in person.