Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered storm will once again move across New Mexico this afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures will be warm, but still a bit cooler than normal for this time of the year thanks moisture that is still in place acting to keep temperatures down. Like the past few afternoon storms will be hit and miss so not everyone will see the rain. But, if you do have some outdoor plans be sure to keep the rain gear nearby.

Storms then shift to the mountains and eastern New Mexico on Saturday. That is when drier air slowly starts to work in from the northwest starting tomorrow as a weather disturbance pushes east into Texas. Storms become even less numerous on Sunday with temperatures starting to heat back up into early next week.

Albuquerque has a shot to feel its first 90° of the year either next Monday or Tuesday!