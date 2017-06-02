BCSO names victim in South Valley hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Monday night.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Coors and Gun Club.

Deputies say 44-year-old Harlan Gray was found dead on the road and they believe he was hit by a white vehicle, possibly a truck.

They want to find the driver and say the person’s vehicle should have front end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office at 798-7000.