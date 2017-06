ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is asking for help finding her wedding ring.

Christine Fortier says she lost it at either the Whole Foods on Carlisle or at the Condos on Arno Street and Martin Luther King Jr.

She describes the ring as a white gold band with a diamond set with four pink sapphires to each side.

“It’s the first beautiful ring I ever owned, and more important that it has my grandmother’s diamond,” she said.

She is offering a reward to anyone who finds it.