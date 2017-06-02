Albuquerque police respond to SWAT call near Menaul, Valencia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are on scene near Menaul and Valencia in reference to a possible armed suspect.

APD says Valencia south of Menaul has been shut down.

Police say officers have located and are attempting to communicate with the suspect, but that he is not cooperating. Witnesses say he threatened another person with a gun.

APD says the situation is now a SWAT call out.

No further information is available at this time.

