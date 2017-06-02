Albuquerque police investigating after death of suspect involved in chase

Alameda, Loretto police scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says an investigation is being conducted into the death of a suspect who officers were chasing.

APD says officers were responding to a call at Cottonwood Mall when they received a second call about a man breaking into cash registers at the nearby Sears store.

When officers located the suspect, they say the 45-year-old man who was armed with a screw driver, ran out of the store.

The suspect then led police on a foot-chase to the area of Bosque Circle and Alameda.

A passerby saw police chasing him and tried to help, but the suspect threatened the passerby and the officer, according to APD.

The officer Tazed the suspect, and that’s when police say he had an apparent medical episode.

The department says officers called for rescue and began performing CPR, but the suspect was later pronounced dead on scene.

OMI is investigating to determine the exact cause of death, and APD says their investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time.

