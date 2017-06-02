Albuquerque police ID stolen bait car suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have released the identity of a man they say stole a city bait car, now they just need to find him.

They say Raul Garcia took the bait car last month from southeast Albuquerque.

He later ditched it in an alley, but police spotted him again driving a different car and tried to pull him over. Police say Garcia sped off, throwing stolen items out the window.

APD says Garcia has warrants out of Albuquerque and Santa Fe and has a long criminal history for auto theft, burglary and being a felon with a gun.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.