Albuquerque Police Department unveils new mobile app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get in a crash? See a crime? Want to know why there are police cars on your block?

Albuquerque police are trying to make it easier for you, and all it takes is a trip to the app store.

No need to make a call or go to a website. The only thing you need now to file a police report is your smart phone.

“It’s in the person’s ability to file their own report in a timely manner,” Albuquerque Police Chief Gordon Eden said.

Albuquerque police say the new ABQ-Police app is all about convenience, and it’s not just for police reports.

“Keeping our communities safe is a team effort. We need our public safety professionals, but we also need hundreds of thousands of eyes and ears out there in our community,” Mayor R.J. Berry said.

You can submit tips to Crime Stoppers, look up non-emergency phone numbers and even check for crashes or police activity in your area.

“It’s simple but it matters. Make something people want,” Mayor Berry said.

Now that the app is out, people don’t have to pick up the phone any longer to find out why they’re seeing police lights down their street.

“Especially at home, I have two little kids and it’s going to be nice knowing that they are safe,” Albuquerque resident Emaly Whitehouse said.

You can even use the app to check to see if there’s traffic up ahead.

“Just to make sure if there are wrecks ahead or anything like that, that will be very beneficial,” Shuree Mcintosh said.

Even though the app was just unveiled Friday, the mayor and chief already know there’s room for improvement. They said you can expect a second version soon with more features.

The city spent $62,000 to develop the police app.