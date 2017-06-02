Albuquerque man sentenced to prison for fatal stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young man was sentenced Friday to the maximum for the murder of a 60-year-old man.

Andrew Romero, 22, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Floyd Mascarenas, who was beaten and stabbed at his home on Bonito SW near Arenal and Goff on New Years Eve 2015.

Romero claims he went there with another man to collect a debt, but didn’t say what that debt was for and things got out of control.

Friday, the victim’s family asked for no mercy, saying the death of Mascarenas has been devastating.

“Four months later my brother died of a broken heart. Every time I went to go see him he had his picture in his hand looking at it crying,” said Sadie Torrez, the victim’s sister.

Romero’s family also stood up asking for leniency given his age and the fact that he has a 3-year-old daughter.

Judge Brett Lovelace cited the brutal nature of the crime and Romero’s failure to follow the rules since being locked up.

He sentenced Romero to the maximum, nine years in prison.