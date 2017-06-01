Victim’s mother offers reward to find witness in son’s murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grieving mother is fighting for justice. Her son was murdered, the accused killer is in custody, but a key witness is nowhere to be found.

Darrius Valles now resides in the E-unit, pod 4 at the Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial for murder. But his girlfriend, Deamber Yonker has vanished without a trace.

Jerry Jennings was shot and killed on January 15, 2016, near Yale and Kathryn after an argument over some broken windows. Jennings lived in Albuquerque and worked as a surgical technician.

“That’s a day I’ll never forget, and I still can’t even just imagine him being gone,” said Lena Cochran, Jennings’ mother.

“He had this young man in his house for nine days protecting him. He was kind of like a mentor probably to this boy,” she said.

Albuquerque Police arrested Darrius Valles, charging him with murder. But a key witness to the deadly confrontation, Deamber Yonker, is missing.

“If anybody knows where this young lady is, please, please, call Crime Stoppers. I’m offering $5,000 of my own money. I’m not a wealthy person, I’m not rich, but I want justice for my son,” Cochran said.

“Deamber, if you’re watching this, please come forward,” Cochran added.

The number to Crime Stoppers is 505-843-STOP.