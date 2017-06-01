Suspects in recent Albuquerque homicides arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested two suspects who are linked to three homicides.

According to New Mexico State Police, Yoan Pena Santiesteban, 34, and Gloria Chaves, 26, were arrested in a stole white Nissan Versa Tuesday near Santa Rosa.

Santiesteban was arrested by Bernalillo County Deputies on fraud charges for using a stolen credit card that belonged to homicide victim Matthew Severinghaus, who was killed in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Both suspects were interviewed by detectives and admitted to being responsible for all three homicides that occurred in May.

Those homicides included victim Samir Al-Abboudy who was shot at a Days Inn on May 14, and victim Celina Arrellanes who was shot on Zuni Road on May 24.

Santiesteban and Garcia were arrested and charged with murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

At this time detectives are still investigating to see if the two are connected to other crimes.