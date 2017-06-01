Student holds own graduation ceremony on stalled subway car

By Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of walking up the aisle to pick up his diploma, a nursing student held his own graduation ceremony with fellow riders on a stalled subway train.

Jerich Alcantara tells CBS New York he was traveling to Hunter College in Manhattan for the ceremony Tuesday morning when his subway got stuck deep under Queens.

Alcantara, who was wearing his cap and gown, says he was upset at first. Minutes turned to hours. Then on the rescue train, his friend played a graduation song and the whole subway car got in on the act.

Cellphone video of the subway ceremony shows Alcantera’s friend handing him a mock diploma and shaking his hand as passengers wished him well.

Alcantara finally arrived at the real commencement just as it was ending.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s