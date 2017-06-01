Student holds own graduation ceremony on stalled subway car

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of walking up the aisle to pick up his diploma, a nursing student held his own graduation ceremony with fellow riders on a stalled subway train.

Jerich Alcantara tells CBS New York he was traveling to Hunter College in Manhattan for the ceremony Tuesday morning when his subway got stuck deep under Queens.

Alcantara, who was wearing his cap and gown, says he was upset at first. Minutes turned to hours. Then on the rescue train, his friend played a graduation song and the whole subway car got in on the act.

Cellphone video of the subway ceremony shows Alcantera’s friend handing him a mock diploma and shaking his hand as passengers wished him well.

Alcantara finally arrived at the real commencement just as it was ending.