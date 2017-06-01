State Auditor expands inquiry into UNM Athletic Department’s spending habits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Auditor is expanding the inquiry into the University of New Mexico Athletic Department.

KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker first exposed the fancy golf trip to Scotland for department big wigs and even three private citizens, which the Athletic Department paid for.

Soon after, State Auditor Tim Keller announced he would look into the department’s spending, and Attorney General Hector Balderas said he would investigate whether any laws were broken.

Now, Keller has announced a special audit that will look beyond the golf trip into the overall spending habits and fundraising activities of the Athletic Department.