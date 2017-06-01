State Auditor expands inquiry into UNM Athletic Department’s spending habits

By Published:
State Auditor Tim Keller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Auditor is expanding the inquiry into the University of New Mexico Athletic Department.

KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker first exposed the fancy golf trip to Scotland for department big wigs and even three private citizens, which the Athletic Department paid for.

Soon after, State Auditor Tim Keller announced he would look into the department’s spending, and Attorney General Hector Balderas said he would investigate whether any laws were broken.

Now, Keller has announced a special audit that will look beyond the golf trip into the overall spending habits and fundraising activities of the Athletic Department.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s