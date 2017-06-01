Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old Albuquerque man.

BCSO says Leonard Gurule was last seen just before 3 p.m. at a Burger King on St. Francis Drive in Santa Fe.

Previous to that, Gurule was seen around mid-morning Thursday in the area of Montano and Second Street in the North Valley.

Gurule is described as 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds with thinning grey hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

Gurule was driving a tan 2003 Buick Regal, New Mexico license plate #080PXM.

He is believed to have dementia.