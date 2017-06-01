Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Albuquerque man

By Published:
Leonard Gurule
Leonard Gurule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old Albuquerque man.

BCSO says Leonard Gurule was last seen just before 3 p.m. at a Burger King on St. Francis Drive in Santa Fe.

Previous to that, Gurule was seen around mid-morning Thursday in the area of Montano and Second Street in the North Valley.

Gurule is described as 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds with thinning grey hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

Gurule was driving a tan 2003 Buick Regal, New Mexico license plate #080PXM.

He is believed to have dementia.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s