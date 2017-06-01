Sen. Udall blasts President Trump over Paris Climate Accord decision

By Published:
Tom Udall
Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M. speaks to supporters at the Double Tree hotel after being re-elected as one of New Mexico's Senators, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Democratic leaders are blasting President Trump over his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

The international agreement is aimed at slowing climate change by reducing carbon emissions. The president announced the withdrawal Thursday, saying it kills U.S. jobs.

At a luncheon Thursday, New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall called the move “one of the worst decisions that’s ever been made.” He said dropping out could be devastating to the U.S. economy, national security and our nation’s standing on the world stage.

“By withdrawing now, the world is going to continue moving in this direction, and they’re going to be moving without us, we won’t be at the table,” Sen. Udall said.

The president said he’s open to negotiating new terms for re-entering the accord.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s