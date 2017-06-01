Sen. Udall blasts President Trump over Paris Climate Accord decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Democratic leaders are blasting President Trump over his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

The international agreement is aimed at slowing climate change by reducing carbon emissions. The president announced the withdrawal Thursday, saying it kills U.S. jobs.

At a luncheon Thursday, New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall called the move “one of the worst decisions that’s ever been made.” He said dropping out could be devastating to the U.S. economy, national security and our nation’s standing on the world stage.

“By withdrawing now, the world is going to continue moving in this direction, and they’re going to be moving without us, we won’t be at the table,” Sen. Udall said.

The president said he’s open to negotiating new terms for re-entering the accord.