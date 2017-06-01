PED commissioner expresses support for Kathy Griffin on Facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico Public Education Commissioner is expressing support for comedian Kathy Griffin after her stunt involving a beheaded President Trump.

The video prompted the cancellation of Griffin’s New Mexico show by Route 66 Casino and outrage across the country.

But on his personal Facebook page, Tim Crone posted in part, “Keep up the good work girl. She doesn’t need Route 66 Casino,” calling it a “loser, red-neck, Trump-voter venue.”

Crone then goes on to use expletives to describe the president.

Crone was elected to the PED Commission in November as a write-in candidate.

A representative of the governor’s office responded, saying, “Dangerous rhetoric like this has no place in our dialogue. If a comedian admitted it crossed the line, then it’s certainly over the line for a public official to applaud and encourage such a sick stunt. He should apologize for his unacceptable behavior and then step down.”

Crone told the Associated Press it was meant as a joke directed at friends. He has since edited his post.