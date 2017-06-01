NMAA Board of Directors meeting produces a few changes

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- One of the changes coming out of the New Mexico Activities Association Board of Directors meeting Thursday was state basketball and baseball tournament format. The new format will go from 16 teams back to 12, starting with the 2018-2019 academic year. Football will get an earlier start in the 2018 season.

Games will be moved up a week earlier with the State Championships being decided Thanksgiving weekend. The rest of the meeting included enrollment number discussion. Boundaries for enrollment numbers were set for Class 6A through 2A. The changes are for 2018 to 2020. Before the meeting, there was a talk of the district going to a format similar to that of a conference in college athletics, but that did not happen.

The district format will stay in place at least until 2020. Starting with the 2018-2019 season basketball will start practice two weeks later, in mid-November.

 

 

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s