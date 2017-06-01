New Mexico woman arrested after kids tested positive for meth

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)– A New Mexico mom is behind bars, Thursday morning after she and her kids tested positive for methamphetamine. Now, she is facing two counts of felony child abuse.

According to court documents, investigators say it happened April 6, near downtown Las Cruces.

They say a couple of Las Cruces Police Officers responded to a domestic dispute to find 26-year-old Stephanie Silva.

Police say the man she was arguing with had already left, but charging documents reveal they did find two young kids. One was two and a half, the other was only eight months.

Las Cruces Police say the babies were within reach of a pipe and a baggy of meth.

They were both tested, as was Silva.

According to the criminal complaint, all three tests came back positive for meth.

Police say, in that complaint, being around methamphetamine smoke often enough can make a child test positive for it. Plus they say kids can also get meth in their system by rubbing against contaminated surfaces. Not only could they put their hands in their mouth after touching the drug, but they can also absorb it through their skin.

The kids were placed in protective custody.