Missing Boa from Santa Fe reptile rescue has been found

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 7-foot long Dumeril’s Boa that went missing in one Santa Fe neighborhood has been found.

Tom the Boa was missing for nearly a week after the unexpected closure of a reptile rescue that was home to about 40 exotic animals.

The reptiles included chameleons, iguanas, bearded dragons and snakes both small and large.

The reptiles were being cared for by a woman who ran a reptile rescue from her home, but the woman died and Animal Services was called to her home last Friday.

Upon arrival, they noticed Tom the Boa, was missing from his tank.

Santa Fe Animal Services said the boa was found at the home Thursday by workers who were doing maintenance.

Animal Services said they are not sure if he ever left the home, even though it had been searched.