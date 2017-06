TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The search for 3-year-old Trinity Ortiz is now over.

The young girl was taken by her biological mother, 33-year-old Destiney Wilkerson Wednesday.

Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office located Wilkerson and Ortega Thursday.

They are both now in police custody.

An alert was not issued because parental abduction does not meet Amber Alert criteria.