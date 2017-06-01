Moisture will continue to push into the state over the next week. The combination of the afternoon heat and that moisture will create widespread scattered showers across the state. Here in the metro area our best chance for showers will come over the next couple of days with highs in the low 80’s. Showers will remain a factor across the east through most of next week.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
