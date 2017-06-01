Man sentenced for beating, stabbing homeless man could face more time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man involved in a brutal crime against a homeless man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison but prosecutors aren’t done yet. They’re looking to tack another 20 years onto his sentence.

Anderson Humphrey, 34, was convicted of three felonies for this crime and that’s how the judge sentenced him but state attorneys say he deserves a lot more time, based on his criminal history.

Humphrey was convicted, in February, of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Police say Humphrey and three others beat up and stabbed a homeless man, then made him strip naked and shower to wash away the evidence. But police found evidence that eventually tied Humphrey to the crime.

Humphrey still maintains, he’s innocent.

“I feel bad for what happened to him. I tried to prevent what happened to him but I didn’t have anything to do with it. I didn’t wish any harm on him. I still don’t wish any harm on him,” said Humphrey.

Despite his claims, the judge said the jury’s decision stands and sentenced him to four years.

Prosecutors say this case isn’t over. They plan on filing documents detailing Humphrey’s extensive criminal history. If they can prove he’s a habitual offender, he could face another 24 years.

Humphrey is also set to go to trial for a firearms charge related to this case. State attorneys say that charge carries a possible 9 and a half years.

Prosecutors say Humphrey’s record spans 13 years, most of the charges are out of Texas.