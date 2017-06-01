Local charity hosts fundraiser to assist Vietnamese orphans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Underprivileged orphans nearly 8,000 miles away will get medical and financial support, thanks to the efforts of one local charity.

The NM Lotus Foundation is a non-profit charity whose mission is to support and protect the orphans of Vietnam by providing them with medical, nutrition and education assistance. The 2017 Charity Gala will be held June 10, 2017, and tickets are $100.

For more information on the event, or the charity’s efforts to empower under-serviced orphans, visit the Lotus Foundation website.