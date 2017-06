ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For third year in his Lobo career third baseman Carl Stajduhar has been named an All American.

Stajduhar is a Louisville Slugger third team All American.

Stajduhar hit .350 this season while helping the Lobos win a regular season Mountain West title. He had 17 home runs, which ranked 22nd in the NCAA.

Stajduhar’s 69 RBI and 65 run ranked 10th in the NCAA.