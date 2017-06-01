Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: With moisture in place and another low pressure system sliding over the state, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue today. These storms will initially favor the higher terrain before spreading out into lower elevations by late afternoon. High temperatures will begin to climb back to near average with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected.

FRIDAY: Drier air punching in from the west will mean more favorable rain chances for eastern NM. Isolated to spotty showers are still possible within central NM, however, coverage will be less than what’s on tap for Thursday. Afternoon temperatures continue to warm with the Albuquerque-metro area finishing the week near average in the mid-80s.

WEEKEND: High pressure sliding overhead will put an end to the widespread coverage of showers and storms… but not get rid of our rain chances completely. Eastern NM and mountain areas will still be favored for a handful of storms and showers… but coverage will be limited. The warming trend will continue with highs pushing well into the 70s, 80s and 90s across the state.