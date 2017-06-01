June 1st Morning Rush: President Trump expected to announce climate change decision

1. We could know by this afternoon whether President Trump plans to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord or renegotiate it. Former President Obama entered into that agreement last year. The agreement calls for nearly 200 nations, including the U.S., to reduce carbon emissions. Trump has said that abandoning the accord would be a victory for the American economy. Some economists say pulling out likely wouldn’t add jobs. New Mexico U.S. Senator Tom Udall tweeted that withdrawing would “endanger a healthy future for our children.” Steve Pearce, New Mexico’s only Republican congressman, has yet to comment on the looming decision.

2. Taos County Sheriff’s Deputies are actively searching for a missing girl this morning. They say 3-year-old Trinity Ortiz was abducted by her mother 33-year-old Destiney Wilkerson. A warrant charging Wilkerson with custodial interference has been issued. Wilkerson was last seen driving a white Nissan sedan with tinted windows and a large dent on the passenger side. If you have any information you’re asked to contact Taos Deputies.

3. With moisture in place and another low-pressure system sliding over the state, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue today.

4. Comedian Kathy Griffin is facing more backlash Thursday morning after she posed with a mask made to look like the severed head of President Trump. She’s no longer on the schedule to perform at Route 66 Casino in July. The casino’s decision not to host her Albuquerque show got thousands of comments on Facebook. CNN also fired Griffin from her New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper. Griffin has since apologized on Twitter.

5. The state is preparing to serve millions of meals to New Mexico kids. Governor Susana Martinez unveiled the summer food program. Meals are served to kids 18 and under at community centers, parks, and schools throughout the state through August 4.

The Morning’s Top Stories