Interstate 25 near Denver reopens after tanker fire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Interstate 25 outside Denver is back open after a tanker fire shut down the highway.

All lanes were open in both directions in time for Thursday’s commute after crews worked through the night to repair damage from Wednesday’s fire.

As the fire began, the driver of the truck jumped out, tumbling onto the road as cars drove by. Another person ran toward him and helped him away.

The fire quickly engulfed the truck and sent a large plume of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Investigators say the truck lost a tire and crashed into the concrete barrier in the median, but it’s not clear if that ignited the fire.

The charred barrier seemed to be the only sign remaining Thursday of the accident.

The driver was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released.

