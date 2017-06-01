High Resort Boulevard reconstruction comes to an end

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- A ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the completion of a half year long construction project in Rio Rancho. This as crews are now finished with a total overhaul of High Resort Boulevard.

Residents will be able to breathe a little easier now that they’ll officially be able to take High Resort Boulevard without running into construction and detours during their morning drive.

For nearly six months, orange barrels became a familiar sight for motorists out here.

The construction spanned nearly 2 miles, stretching from Broadmoor Boulevard to NM 528.

The multi-million project replaced deteriorating pavements as well as replacing those crumbling sections of curb and gutters with new ones.

The project also involved the installation of a new potable water line and a new recycled water line.

Officials say this will increase water service to residents and to open spaces and park facilities.

But during this construction, several water main breaks caused some motorists a lot of problems.

“It runs down the road and I drive a truck, typically, and my tires will slide sometimes,” Mikayla Romero who takes High Resort to school said.

More than $4 million went towards the project coming from the 2016 General Obligation Bond.

Another $1 million went towards the water line improvements coming from the city’s Utility Fund.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the Rio Rancho Sports Complex at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

