Durango boy recovers stolen bike trailer

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – When a Durango boy’s homemade bike trailer got swiped, he took matters into his own hands — and it paid off.

Raleigh Shaw, 7, told the Durango Herald he made the trailer by himself, using it to sell sparkling water at festivals.

When it disappeared last week, Raleigh started canvassing neighborhoods and posting photos.

Sure enough, a family friend spotted a man pulling the trailer and the boy’s father chased him down.

Police said it was 41-year-old Jaime Lucero, who is suspected of other bike thefts.

He ended up behind bars, and Raleigh got his trailer back.

