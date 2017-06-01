Dona Ana County worker helps save 11 stranded polo horses

Dona Ana County Facilities and Parks Director Armando Cordero
Dona Ana County Facilities and Parks Director Armando Cordero

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A county worker here in New Mexico is getting a huge pat on the back from the U.S. Polo Team.

Jared Van Meter is a New Mexico State grad and is now a professional polo player.

A few months ago, his horse trailer broke down near the Dona Ana County Fairgrounds while he was in Australia playing with Team USA.

In the trailer were 11 polo horses en route from California to Texas. That’s when Dona Ana County Facilities and Parks Director Armando Cordero jumped into action.

He made arrangements to have the trailer repaired and housed the horses overnight.

Team USA ended up winning the competition in Australia, and will go to the finals later this year.

Cordero has been with Dona Ana County for 17 years.

 

