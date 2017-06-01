Cultural Atlas: ‘Outstanding In His Field’

His story began due to his dignity of work and there are legends about angel helpers and mysterious oxen that remind historians that his work was never neglected and his duties did not go unfulfilled, and still today his work ethic is celebrated.

San Ysidro, the patron saint of farmers, gardeners, and workers, is recognized each spring as New Mexico communities highlight the contemporary and traditional depictions of this adored saint.

This celebration is in hopes that the saint will bless the fields, bring rain and discourage drought, and assure a hearty growing season for local crops.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) is collaborating with numerous community members and organizations to bring together an exhibition which will run through planting and harvesting season. The exhibition will showcase approximately 65 pieces of art from a collaboration of artists of all ages and includes a celebration of San Ysidro Feast Day, traditionally observed on May 15.

The exhibition will run through Sunday, November 5.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living