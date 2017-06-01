Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will continue to pop up each afternoon and into the weekend.

There’s still a lot of moisture and energy in New Mexico to produce afternoon rounds of thunderstorms. These chances for storms will continue over the weekend. The coverage will not be widespread and no area will see rain everyday or all the time. But the chance will be there for off and showers along with storms.

Sunday will be drier and next week will start out on the drier side before a cold front rolls into the Eastern Plains by mid-week. This front will bring another chance for scattered storms to central and eastern New Mexico by the middle of next week.