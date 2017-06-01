Brewery hosts game nights to round out Albuquerque’s Beer Week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Truth or Dare-style card games, prizes, and imbibing events enhance Albuquerque’s annual Beer Week.

Tractor Brewery is hosting Night Out Cards Beer Week Edition with Whichcraft, among other fun events to be held at both of their locations. Other events include “Art Fight 32” and “Cider-Day Night Fever”.

Night Out Cards And WhichCraft Beer Week Edition at Tractor Nob Hill will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Art Fight 32: Beer Week Edition at Tractor Wells Park will start at 8 p.m., also on Friday, June 2.

Cider-Day Night Fever will be held at 5 pm on Saturday, June 3.

For more information on the events, visit the Tractor Brewery website.