Boy Scouts raise funds for playground at CYFD offices

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A visit to the CYFD office just got a little more appealing for foster kids, thanks to a new playground.

Some Rio Rancho Boy Scouts donated their time to help build a playhouse, swings and a basketball court outside the Rio Rancho CYFD.

Thursday, the group celebrated with a ribbon-cutting. The Boy Scouts say its rewarding to see their hard work pay off.

“Makes me feel happy that they’re using it. They’re having fun which is what we wanted them to do,” Boy Scout Ethan Zuniga said.

The Boy Scouts collected funds for the project from donors around the community.

 

