Bernalillo County Courts to implement new risk assessment tool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting soon, the Bernalillo County Courts will use a new tool to help judges determine a suspect’s bail or not.

It’s called the Public Safety Assessment, developed by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.

It uses several factors to decide whether a defendant will commit a new crime if released pending trial or fail to return to court.

The Arnold Foundation says it is currently being used in 29 jurisdictions, including three states—Arizona, Kentucky, and New Jersey.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Bernalillo County will start using the new system June 12.

