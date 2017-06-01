Albuquerque Police Department graduates new cadets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More Albuquerque police officers are about to hit the streets.

Twenty-four officers graduated Thursday as part of the 117th Cadet Class.

The Albuquerque Police Department has been working for years to fill its ranks to 1,000 officers. As of Thursday, APD has reached 861.

The chief said he feels they have found the best of the best, including Jasara Endres, one of the few females to graduate.

“My father is retired APD, my mom is an Albuquerque police officer. Growing up watching them work everyday, it’s something I aspired for,” Officer Endres said.

APD Chief Gorden Eden said more than 200 people went through the formal screening process and only 24 made it to the end.