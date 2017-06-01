Albuquerque mayor vetoes budget passed by city council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor has vetoed the budget passed by the city council.

Among the changes councilors had made to the mayor’s version: increasing longevity pay for Albuquerque Police Department officers, also raising pay by 3 percent for firefighters and 1 percent for other employees.

It also took $2.5 million from the Risk Management Fund, which pays for lawsuits against the city, and appropriated $3 million to pay for one-time programs and projects by imposing a 4-month hiring freeze. Plus, it took $1.5 million from reserve funds.

The mayor said he believes this leaves the city in a precarious position and that he can’t support it.

Mayor R.J. Berry and city councilors Pat Davis and Brad Winter are already working on a compromise. It will be introduced at the meeting on Monday.

 

