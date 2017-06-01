Aher Uguak leaving the Lobo men’s basketball team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM guard and forward Aher Uguak has decided to transfer from New Mexico. On his Twitter page, Uguak thanked Lobo fans and the former coaching staff for their support. He went on to say it was best for him to move on.

First year head coach Paul Weir admitted that perhaps Uguak was not a good fit for how his Lobos plan to play.

“Our guards and our perimeter players need to be very multifacted, very good shooters,” said Weir. “It’s what we’ve been trying to get. One through three, we need guys that can handle the ball, shoot the ball, use ball screens in play. That wasn’t necessarily something that he fit into and I think the alternative for him wasn’t necessarily something exciting for him.”

Weir isn’t sure if any other players will decide to transfer. Weir continues to recruit and keep a very busy schedule. He has completed his coaching staff and will help with the Canadian National Team this summer.

Before that Weir will run his first camp as Lobos Head Coach starting Monday. On the same day, Lobo season tickets will go on sale for basketball. Weir is hoping to get more fans back into The Pit after the last few years has seen a dip in attendance.

One of the ideas that Weir has to get more fans in the stands is to schedule regional games with some of the Lobos old rivals of the past. He mentioned the UTEP Miners, BYU and Texas Tech.

Arizona is on the schedule for the Lobos this season.