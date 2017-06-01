Albuquerque Open Space Center to screen film on New Mexico rain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of events will be taking place at the City of Albuquerque’s Open Space Visitors Center starting on Friday, June 2.

The opening reception for the exhibit titled Birds of a Feather Woven Together will take place on Friday, June 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The artists of Las Arañas will present this exhibit of colorful tapestries. The show will run through August 13.

Another opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will follow the previous one mentioned. The second is titled Trees from an artist collective known as Scribes 8. This will combine prints, oil paintings, and pen and inks made by individual members of the group.

“Wishing For Rain in New Mexico” by local filmmaker Cheryl Gorder will be screened on Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Gorder said she made the movie to emphasize how important rain is to the land here in New Mexico. She also wanted to illustrate to citizens that there are more ways to save the rain water and use it properly.

All of these events are free.

The Open Space Visitor Center is located at 6500 Coors Blvd., NW between Montaño Road and Paseo del Norte at the end of Bosque Meadows Road. You can visit the center from Tuesday through Sunday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is closed on Monday’s. Call 897-8831 for more information or visit the Open Space website.